Previous
Photo 873
IMG_5051
Small bouquet
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1031
photos
45
followers
35
following
239% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th June 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
glass
,
dahlia
John
ace
Very clever composition!
June 25th, 2024
