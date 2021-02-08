Previous
Silver Swan by aikiuser
223 / 365

Silver Swan

Continuing the February Flash of Red challenge, this week's subject matter is "Trinkets, Treasures or Trash". Today's tiny treasure is actually bronze/glass and was given to me by (or possibly misappropriated from) @aikimomm and it opens its wings to a couple of very small compartments which I assume held ink or salt and pepper or...?? Whatever it was for originally, it now sits on my art table where I enjoy it virtually every day. The photo itself is another lesson in "it ain't perfect, let it go, move along"!

Thank you sincerely for all your kind and thoughtful comments and favs, especially since I'm unable to reciprocate as I would like and you deserve. You continue to inspire...

Peace

8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
JackieR ace
What a fabulous treasure when lockdown over nip to @aikimomm and see what else you can "borrow"!!
February 9th, 2021  
Erin R ace
Love this
February 9th, 2021  
