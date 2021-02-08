Silver Swan

Continuing the February Flash of Red challenge, this week's subject matter is "Trinkets, Treasures or Trash". Today's tiny treasure is actually bronze/glass and was given to me by (or possibly misappropriated from) @aikimomm and it opens its wings to a couple of very small compartments which I assume held ink or salt and pepper or...?? Whatever it was for originally, it now sits on my art table where I enjoy it virtually every day. The photo itself is another lesson in "it ain't perfect, let it go, move along"!
