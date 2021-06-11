Previous
Screech by aikiuser
Screech

An injured screech owl rescued by the good folks volunteering for the local Pacific Wildlife Center, this portrait was taken moments before its release back to the wild after a successful rehab. A good day!

11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Rick
Very nice portrait of the owl.
June 12th, 2021  
amyK
Wow, great close up portrait
June 12th, 2021  
