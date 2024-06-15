Sign up
Previous
Photo 381
Leia
Shot, processed and sent this portrait of her dog to a good friend for her birthday. Hope she likes it!
As ever, peace to you.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
3
3
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1540
photos
116
followers
118
following
104% complete
View this month »
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
24th August 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
wolf
,
b/w
,
good dog
Graeme Stevens
gorgeous paw-trait
June 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great doggy portrait.
June 16th, 2024
Diane
ace
Great birthday gift.
June 16th, 2024
