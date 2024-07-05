Previous
Pretty in Pink by aikiuser
Pretty in Pink

The innards of our cactus orchid bloom, a once-a-year explosion. Does anyone else see a congregation of little alien beings? Maybe I’m just tired…

Thanks for stopping by—peace!
aikiuser (jenn)

