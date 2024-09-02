Sign up
Previous
Photo 460
Gerry
Happened across a mound of large shells, apparently part of a makeshift memorial to a well-loved local surfer.
A quickie for today's September word "shell"
Peace
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
shells
sept24words
Wylie
RIP Gerry.
September 3rd, 2024
