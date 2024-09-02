Previous
Gerry by aikiuser
Gerry

Happened across a mound of large shells, apparently part of a makeshift memorial to a well-loved local surfer.

A quickie for today's September word "shell"

2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Wylie ace
RIP Gerry.
September 3rd, 2024  
