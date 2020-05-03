Previous
Next
Patent No. 410J37 by ajisaac
Photo 1599

Patent No. 410J37

Close-up shot of an abandoned petrol pump on the edge of Steeple Ashton village.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise