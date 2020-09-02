Sign up
Photo 1724
Plowmen dig my earth
A view of the recently ploughed field along the 'Coffin Trail' towards West Ashton hence my quote 'plowmen dig my earth' from All along the watchtower written by Bob Dylan and made famous by Jimi Hendrix.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Taken
2nd September 2020 8:56am
tree
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
cloud
,
cloudy
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
earth
,
path
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
horizon
,
soil
,
farming
,
land
,
ploughed
