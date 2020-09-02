Previous
Next
Plowmen dig my earth by ajisaac
Photo 1724

Plowmen dig my earth

A view of the recently ploughed field along the 'Coffin Trail' towards West Ashton hence my quote 'plowmen dig my earth' from All along the watchtower written by Bob Dylan and made famous by Jimi Hendrix.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise