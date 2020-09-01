St Mary's View

St Mary’s church even without its once high spire dominates the village scape and stands out above everything else in the Steeple Ashton vale.



One note from history states that during the Civil War it was visited by a body of men from the Parliamentarian army under the leadership by Sir William Waller; they are reputed to have stabled their horses in the box pews. They certainly left their mark, defacing corbels and smashing the stained glass windows. The villagers lovingly collected much of the broken glass and later new windows were made which included a patchwork of the bits and pieces.