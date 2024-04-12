Previous
I'm up by ajisaac
Photo 3033

I'm up

Very windy, tide on the turn, surf's there...I'm up!

(Well not me but the dude on the board; it took him a while to get there...).
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise