Stallions on the sand by ajisaac
Photo 3032

Stallions on the sand

In the winter months several of the local beaches often have horses & riders enjoying the (generally) deserted sandy shores, before the 'summer season' kicks in.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
