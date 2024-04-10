Previous
When the music fades.... by ajisaac
When the music fades....

Here is a collage of a few snaps I took of an abandoned piano outside a converted barn on a small road in a hamlet in Pembrokeshire.

The barn looks wonderful and sat outside is this neglected piano hence my title 'When the music fades....'
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
