Previous
Dogliscious by ajisaac
Photo 3036

Dogliscious

This is a bit of a strange one; of a picture of a dog/man in a shop front, with the added reflection of the building opposite!

I framed it to look like a piece of artwork.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise