Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3036
Dogliscious
This is a bit of a strange one; of a picture of a dog/man in a shop front, with the added reflection of the building opposite!
I framed it to look like a piece of artwork.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3036
photos
58
followers
84
following
831% complete
View this month »
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
13th April 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
dog
,
eyes
,
face
,
window
,
reflection
,
hand
,
ears
,
clothes
,
wine
,
glass
,
nose
,
animal
,
shop
,
hands
,
head
,
windows
,
frame
,
abstract
,
art
,
artwork
,
costume
,
colour
,
inside
,
indoors
,
facade
,
framed
,
period
,
humour
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close