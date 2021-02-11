Sign up
Photo 1886
Welcome to Ash Grove
Moved into our new home today - here is a small collage to show it.
There is plenty to do as the garden is very overgrown!
Also inside, although there is nothing structural, there is quite a bit of decorating to do & lots of small items to finish!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
home
,
window
,
blue
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
pot
,
color
,
stone
,
outdoors
,
house
,
windows
,
garden
,
roof
,
wall
,
building
,
bell
,
collage
,
colour
,
slate
,
walling
