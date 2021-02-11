Previous
Next
Welcome to Ash Grove by ajisaac
Photo 1886

Welcome to Ash Grove

Moved into our new home today - here is a small collage to show it.

There is plenty to do as the garden is very overgrown!

Also inside, although there is nothing structural, there is quite a bit of decorating to do & lots of small items to finish!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise