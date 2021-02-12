Previous
Under lock and key by ajisaac
Photo 1884

Under lock and key

We have just recently moved (hence my absence from 365 for a few days - hopefully catch up) from Wiltshire to Pembrokeshire.

Here is a shot of my wooden shed found at the bottom of our garden looking a bit unkept.

I wonder what is inside!
12th February 2021

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
