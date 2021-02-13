Previous
Bridge over two counties by ajisaac
Photo 1885

Bridge over two counties

Footbridge over the River Teifi near Abercych.

One side you are in Pembrokeshire (Sir Benfro) and the other side you are in Cardiganshire (Ceredigion)
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
