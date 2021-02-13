Sign up
Photo 1885
Bridge over two counties
Footbridge over the River Teifi near Abercych.
One side you are in Pembrokeshire (Sir Benfro) and the other side you are in Cardiganshire (Ceredigion)
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
12th February 2021 2:44pm
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
bridge
,
outside
,
trees
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
path
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
dov
,
pov
,
timber
,
footbridge
