Previous
Next
Big, black and bumpy by ajisaac
Photo 1910

Big, black and bumpy

I came across this black coloured fungi in one of the local woods.

I haven't got around to identifying it yet as there are so may types!
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise