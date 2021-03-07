Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1910
Big, black and bumpy
I came across this black coloured fungi in one of the local woods.
I haven't got around to identifying it yet as there are so may types!
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1916
photos
64
followers
99
following
524% complete
View this month »
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
5th March 2021 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
outdoors
,
rural
,
closeup
,
texture
,
fungus
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
natural
,
fungi
