Photo 1911
A Leafy Residence
On of the local snail population making his home in 'a leafy residence'
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1929
photos
65
followers
100
following
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
Tags
dark
,
nature
,
outside
,
lines
,
outdoors
,
snail
,
pattern
,
garden
,
round
,
patterns
,
closeup
,
texture
,
small
,
colour
,
line
,
leafy
Katarzyna Morawiec
Nice colour and i like the matt finish :)
March 27th, 2021
