River Green by ajisaac
Photo 1994

River Green

Wonderful & calm along the River Cych at Newbridge.

The river was reflecting the green of the surrounding woodland.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
