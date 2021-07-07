Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2032
Three strokes
Female special ops training on the River Teifi...
Rambo up the jungle....
Quietly with three strokes...
Actually I haven't a clue who this is but I liked the shot.... it still reminds me of those war films about Vietnam et al though (with a female lead)!!!
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2033
photos
66
followers
102
following
556% complete
View this month »
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
6th July 2021 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
red
,
glasses
,
face
,
green
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
legs
,
faces
,
leaves
,
leg
,
fun
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
abstract
,
three
,
arm
,
board
,
candid
,
arms
,
colour
,
boarding
,
sport
,
leisure
,
paddling
,
paddle
,
paddleboard
,
sporty
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close