Previous
Next
Three strokes by ajisaac
Photo 2032

Three strokes

Female special ops training on the River Teifi...
Rambo up the jungle....
Quietly with three strokes...

Actually I haven't a clue who this is but I liked the shot.... it still reminds me of those war films about Vietnam et al though (with a female lead)!!!
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise