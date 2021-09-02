Previous
Owl's That! by ajisaac
Photo 2087

Owl's That!

I came across this wonderful carved wooden statue of an owl on my walk in Llangoedmor today.

It is one of several carvings on the boundary of a large garden.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
