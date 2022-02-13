Previous
Caught in time and space by ajisaac
Caught in time and space

Time present and time past
Are both perhaps present in time future,
And time future contained in time past.
If all time is eternally present
All time is unredeemable......

T.S. Eliot from the 'Four Quartets'

Now where did I live my Tardis?.....
ajisaac

Francesca Ciarrocchi ace
Wonderful on black...
February 17th, 2022  
