Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Photo 2250
Caught in time and space
Time present and time past
Are both perhaps present in time future,
And time future contained in time past.
If all time is eternally present
All time is unredeemable......
T.S. Eliot from the 'Four Quartets'
Now where did I live my Tardis?.....
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2253
photos
68
followers
105
following
617% complete
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
time
,
black
,
red
,
fun
,
color
,
space
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
art
,
future
,
artwork
,
patterns
,
present
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
past
,
s
,
indoors
,
swirls
,
arty
,
vortex
,
swirling
Francesca Ciarrocchi
ace
Wonderful on black...
February 17th, 2022
