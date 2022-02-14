Sign up
Photo 2250
Rail line view
This is another section of the Carmarthen to Cardigan Railway Line, on the GWR Extension between Henllan and Llandyssil.
This section is in the low lying valley at Bangor Teifi hamlet.
You can see a very small bridge in the background.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
14th February 2022 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
green
,
outside
,
water
,
grass
,
trees
,
view
,
railway
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
field
,
pasture
,
valley
,
colour
,
line
,
hedge
,
fields
,
grassy
,
hedging
,
railway-line
