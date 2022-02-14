Previous
Rail line view by ajisaac
Photo 2250

Rail line view

This is another section of the Carmarthen to Cardigan Railway Line, on the GWR Extension between Henllan and Llandyssil.

This section is in the low lying valley at Bangor Teifi hamlet.

You can see a very small bridge in the background.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
