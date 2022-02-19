Previous
On the banks of the deep by ajisaac
On the banks of the deep

On the banks of the deep, that is the River (Afon) Teifi, near Alltcavan Mills, as it flows towards the sea about 20 miles away in Cardigan.

I am standing on the slippery banks on the Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) side of the river.

Across the river is Carmarthenshire.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
