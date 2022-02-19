Sign up
Photo 2257
On the banks of the deep
On the banks of the deep, that is the River (Afon) Teifi, near Alltcavan Mills, as it flows towards the sea about 20 miles away in Cardigan.
I am standing on the slippery banks on the Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) side of the river.
Across the river is Carmarthenshire.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2261
photos
68
followers
105
following
