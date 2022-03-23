Sign up
Photo 2289
In-Spire
The small spire of St Cynllo Parish Church in Llangoedmor, design/constructed in 1830-2 by David Evans of Cardigan, and remodelled 1859-60 by R J Withers, architect of London.
Apparently Llangoedmor in the Dark Ages was the home of St Cynllo, whose knee imprints are said to exist in a rock, near the farm named Felin Gynllo just outside the village. His feast day is 17 July.
A Middle Welsh poem, The Consolations of Elffin, attributed to the infant Taliesin includes the line, Ni bydd coeg gweddi Cynllo, "The prayer of Cynllo will not be in vain."
Several churches are dedicated in his honour, but there is no reliable account of him.[
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
23rd March 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
