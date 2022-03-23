In-Spire

The small spire of St Cynllo Parish Church in Llangoedmor, design/constructed in 1830-2 by David Evans of Cardigan, and remodelled 1859-60 by R J Withers, architect of London.



Apparently Llangoedmor in the Dark Ages was the home of St Cynllo, whose knee imprints are said to exist in a rock, near the farm named Felin Gynllo just outside the village. His feast day is 17 July.



A Middle Welsh poem, The Consolations of Elffin, attributed to the infant Taliesin includes the line, Ni bydd coeg gweddi Cynllo, "The prayer of Cynllo will not be in vain."



Several churches are dedicated in his honour, but there is no reliable account of him.[