Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2290
Dial in the dump
Not 'Stig of the Dump' just 'A dial in the dump'!
Found this old square slab of metallic detritus as I explored a local woods; which looks like it has been used as a 'dump' many years ago!
Thankfully it is off the beaten track and down a bank so the average walker will not notice.
That's the fun of exploring!
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2291
photos
70
followers
103
following
627% complete
View this month »
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
white
,
street
,
old
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
rust
,
landscape
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
metal
,
round
,
dump
,
industrial
,
rusty
,
dial
,
metallic
,
rusting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close