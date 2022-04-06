Previous
Dial in the dump by ajisaac
Photo 2290

Dial in the dump

Not 'Stig of the Dump' just 'A dial in the dump'!

Found this old square slab of metallic detritus as I explored a local woods; which looks like it has been used as a 'dump' many years ago!

Thankfully it is off the beaten track and down a bank so the average walker will not notice.

That's the fun of exploring!
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

