Bishbosh Wishwash!

I personally am not a fan of very 'hot' curries & the like, I do not mind spices but I cannot eat hot things like chillies etc.



So I thought I would try this 'Bishbosh Butter Chicken' sauce, which is described on the packet as 'A delicate blend of butter, cream and spices, gently simmered to create a decadent and aromatic Butter curry. Perfectly paired with a lightly spiced marinade'



Unfortunately 'decadent' was not the phrase I would use!!!!! So I was a bit disappointed - Bishbosh' was somewhat 'Wishwash' in my opinion!