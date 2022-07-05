Previous
Next
Bishbosh Wishwash! by ajisaac
Photo 2395

Bishbosh Wishwash!

I personally am not a fan of very 'hot' curries & the like, I do not mind spices but I cannot eat hot things like chillies etc.

So I thought I would try this 'Bishbosh Butter Chicken' sauce, which is described on the packet as 'A delicate blend of butter, cream and spices, gently simmered to create a decadent and aromatic Butter curry. Perfectly paired with a lightly spiced marinade'

Unfortunately 'decadent' was not the phrase I would use!!!!! So I was a bit disappointed - Bishbosh' was somewhat 'Wishwash' in my opinion!
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise