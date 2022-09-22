The Wait

This lonely figure is enduring 'the wait' along the shingled beach at Cwm-Ty-Du (or Cwmtydu) near New Quay in Ceredigion.



The figure was waiting with tripod and very expensive camera/video recorder for (I believe) sightings of seals & especially this time of year (August to December) white fluffy seal pups; however, when I was there not a glimpse!



Cwmtydu is a small cove that was once a harbour used as a traditional smugglers’ hideaway. Surrounded by cliffs and caves that were once used to hide French brandy and precious salt until they could safely be taken inland on horseback.



The caves and rocks are known locally for being a favourite haunt of seals and can often be seen on the rocks resting between their feeding excursions.