Eddie @The Bootlegger

Not everybody's cup of tea I guess, this is a double exposure of Eddie ordaining part of the facade of 'The Bootlegger' public house in Womanby Street, one of the oldest streets in Cardiff City.



Tracing its name back to origins within the Norse language, its original purpose was to link Cardiff Castle to its quay. In this way it became a trade hub and settling point for those incomers who made the city their home.



Throughout its history the street has had several pubs, and today has several bars and clubs including 'The Bootlegger' which hosts with artists turning out soul, jazz, blues, 50’s/60’s rock ’n’ roll, funk & rock music.



'Eddie' (also known as Eddie the Head) is the mascot for the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. He is a perennial fixture of the group's artwork, appearing in all of their album covers (as well as most of their singles) and in their merchandise, which includes T-shirts, posters and action figures.



Originally a papier-mâché mask used in Iron Maiden's stage backdrop, the band transferred the name "Eddie" from the mask to an illustration by Derek Riggs, which was used as the band's debut album cover.



Eddie assumes a different guise relating to the themes of individual albums and their corresponding world tours, and has appeared as a cyborg, an Egyptian mummy and a Spitfire fighter pilot, amongst others.



