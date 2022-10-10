Previous
Bucket Load by ajisaac
Bucket Load

Although the weather hasn't been good for all sorts of things it has been fantastic for apples!

Here is just one 'bucket load' we have picked from our tree (there are still more on the tree!)
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
