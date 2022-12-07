Previous
Team Formation by ajisaac
Photo 2545

Team Formation

One in midfield; three in defence!

You can tell the World Cup is on, even the local residents are getting ready for a game!

Spotted on a very cold and frosty morning today above the village I live.
ajisaac

