Photo 2545
Team Formation
One in midfield; three in defence!
You can tell the World Cup is on, even the local residents are getting ready for a game!
Spotted on a very cold and frosty morning today above the village I live.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
black
,
white
,
animals
,
sky
,
outside
,
street
,
winter
,
animal
,
fun
,
color
,
fence
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
four
,
cold
,
sheep
,
farm
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
frost
,
wool
,
fencing
,
frosty
,
formation
,
land
,
fields
,
farmland
,
woolly
