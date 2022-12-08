Sign up
Photo 2546
The Mushroom Tree
I came across this rather large tree stump in one of the nearby meadows which housed a number of different mushroom types which you cannot really see from this shot, just the large white variety.
A number of the other types are around the other side & on top of the tree stump, however, they are quite small so wouldn't stand out in a long shot.
I just like the surrounding tones of autumn in the ferns & trees.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th December 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
white
,
nature
,
sky
,
mushrooms
,
outside
,
mushroom
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
pattern
,
group
,
wood
,
meadow
,
patterns
,
outdoor
,
texture
,
colour
,
natural
,
fungi
,
autum
,
stump
,
groups
,
autumnal
,
grouped
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
December 9th, 2022
