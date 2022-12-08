Previous
Next
The Mushroom Tree by ajisaac
Photo 2546

The Mushroom Tree

I came across this rather large tree stump in one of the nearby meadows which housed a number of different mushroom types which you cannot really see from this shot, just the large white variety.

A number of the other types are around the other side & on top of the tree stump, however, they are quite small so wouldn't stand out in a long shot.

I just like the surrounding tones of autumn in the ferns & trees.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise