The Mushroom Tree

I came across this rather large tree stump in one of the nearby meadows which housed a number of different mushroom types which you cannot really see from this shot, just the large white variety.



A number of the other types are around the other side & on top of the tree stump, however, they are quite small so wouldn't stand out in a long shot.



I just like the surrounding tones of autumn in the ferns & trees.