Photo 2615
Mapped Out
I love this beautiful map of Cardigan Town which is displayed at various places in the town & so can be used for directions & information.
This is a part of it showing mainly the older central part of Cardigan town including the castle & grounds (with veggie plot as well!!).
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
grass
,
color
,
colours
,
view
,
outdoors
,
house
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
castle
,
houses
,
streets
,
artwork
,
patterns
,
drawing
,
colour
,
name
,
map
,
plan
,
miniature
,
names
,
signage
,
mapping
,
cardigan
