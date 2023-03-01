Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus

'Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus' - A Happy St David's Day to you all!



This is the post box in the seaside village of Aberporth in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) decorated with daffodils and a Welsh doll for St David's Day.



Yes - Today in the 'Kingdom of Wales' we are celebrating St David's Day (1st March); around the area there are many flags & banners flying with the Welsh dragon etc.



Also there are school children dressed in traditional Welsh attire & celebrations will include eating traditional Welsh food like cawl and Welsh rarebit.