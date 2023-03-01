Previous
Next
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus by ajisaac
Photo 2621

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus

'Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus' - A Happy St David's Day to you all!

This is the post box in the seaside village of Aberporth in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) decorated with daffodils and a Welsh doll for St David's Day.

Yes - Today in the 'Kingdom of Wales' we are celebrating St David's Day (1st March); around the area there are many flags & banners flying with the Welsh dragon etc.

Also there are school children dressed in traditional Welsh attire & celebrations will include eating traditional Welsh food like cawl and Welsh rarebit.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus i bawb. Dw i'n licio'r llun.
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise