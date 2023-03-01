Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2621
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus
'Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus' - A Happy St David's Day to you all!
This is the post box in the seaside village of Aberporth in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) decorated with daffodils and a Welsh doll for St David's Day.
Yes - Today in the 'Kingdom of Wales' we are celebrating St David's Day (1st March); around the area there are many flags & banners flying with the Welsh dragon etc.
Also there are school children dressed in traditional Welsh attire & celebrations will include eating traditional Welsh food like cawl and Welsh rarebit.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2621
photos
65
followers
97
following
718% complete
View this month »
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
1st March 2023 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
outside
,
street
,
fun
,
color
,
colours
,
view
,
outdoors
,
doll
,
landscape
,
orange
,
history
,
wall
,
building
,
artwork
,
candid
,
colour
,
tradition
,
wales
,
postbox
,
welsh
,
saint-david
Suzanne
ace
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus i bawb. Dw i'n licio'r llun.
March 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close