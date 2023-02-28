Previous
West Angle by ajisaac
Despite cloud the sun beginning to set produced some lovely hues on the sea at West Angle Bay in West Pembrokeshire for me.
28th February 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire
