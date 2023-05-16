Previous
Farmyard Family Fun by ajisaac
Photo 2709

Farmyard Family Fun

Driving through the village of Trelech in Carmarthenshire when I spotted this bright mural behind the 'Tafarn Beca' (Beca Inn), which was named after the Rebecca Riots in days passed.
16th May 2023 16th May 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
Interesting mural, well caught
June 24th, 2023  
