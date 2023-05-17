Turbine

Apparently the United Kingdom is the best location for wind power in Europe and one of the best in the world.



By 2023, the UK had over 11 thousand wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 28 gigawatts (GW): 14 GW onshore and 14 GW offshore, the sixth largest capacity of any country.



Wind power now generates about 25% of UK electricity, having surpassed coal in 2016 and nuclear in 2018.

It is the largest source of renewable electricity in the UK.



Did you know that the world's first electricity generating wind turbine was a battery charging machine installed in July 1887 by Scottish academic James Blyth to light his holiday home in Marykirk, Scotland.



It was in 1951 that the first utility grid-connected wind turbine to operate in the United Kingdom was built by John Brown & Company in the Orkney Islands.