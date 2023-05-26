Previous
Next
In The Graveyard Green by ajisaac
Photo 2715

In The Graveyard Green

I discovered this wonderful church/chapel down a dead end back road lane that has now been converted into a house at Ty-Mawr.

As you can see the graveyard is still accessible as of course one may have relatives who have passed on before.

It was very peaceful & tranquil, the contrast of light and dark under the trees was beautiful: in the graveyard green.
26th May 2023 26th May 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise