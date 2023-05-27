Previous
What a Car-Motion! by ajisaac
What a Car-Motion!

Its always a great joy to see some of the classic cars out on our streets...its great that they are lovingly cared for and enjoyed not only by the driver/owner but us peds who happen to be in the right place at the right time!
27th May 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
