Photo 2720
Steptoe's Yard
In the middle of nowhere lies a 'Steptoe's Yard' - this is just part of the frontage, behind the trees lies a whole mountain of abandoned equipment etc.
(Steptoe's Yard named after the British Sitcom 'Steptoe & Son' about a father-and-son rag-and-bone business in 26a Oil Drum Lane, a fictional street in Shepherd's Bush, London.)
31st May 2023
31st May 23
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
31st May 2023 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
yellow
,
cab
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
glass
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
rust
,
truck
,
pavement
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
metal
,
wheel
,
wheels
,
vehicle
,
colour
,
rusty
,
metallic
,
scrap
JackieR
ace
USA was called Sandford and Son. Just needs Hercules to appear!!
June 24th, 2023
