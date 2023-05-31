Steptoe's Yard

In the middle of nowhere lies a 'Steptoe's Yard' - this is just part of the frontage, behind the trees lies a whole mountain of abandoned equipment etc.



(Steptoe's Yard named after the British Sitcom 'Steptoe & Son' about a father-and-son rag-and-bone business in 26a Oil Drum Lane, a fictional street in Shepherd's Bush, London.)