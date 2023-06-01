Previous
Where's the bucket? by ajisaac
Photo 2726

Where's the bucket?

We have the sand, we have the spade (or shovel) but where's the bucket? And for that matter the seaside.....(ha ha! The tide appears to be really out!)

Just a quick snap of some small construction work going on in our neighbourhood.
1st June 2023 1st Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
