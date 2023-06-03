Previous
Turtle Top by ajisaac
Photo 2728

Turtle Top

A fun 'turtle top' on this post box in the town of Newcastle Emlyn.

I am not sure if there is any significance to the turtles like 'National Turtle Day' or some other thing; or perhaps its just for fun!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
