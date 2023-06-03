Sign up
Photo 2728
Turtle Top
A fun 'turtle top' on this post box in the town of Newcastle Emlyn.
I am not sure if there is any significance to the turtles like 'National Turtle Day' or some other thing; or perhaps its just for fun!
3rd June 2023
3rd Jun 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
