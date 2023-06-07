Previous
The view from my office today by ajisaac
Photo 2714

The view from my office today

My view from the office today...the office being my gardening work in the Preseli Hills - Pembrokeshire.

I also can see the sea on a clear day from my work (this is a few clicks to the right!)
7th June 2023 7th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
