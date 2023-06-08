Previous
Bench by ajisaac
Photo 2732

Bench

A welcome sight, although is overtaking it, this wooden bench is on route uphill to a traditionally built roundhouse in the surrounding woodland...
8th June 2023 8th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
