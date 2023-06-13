Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2732
Schools Out For Ever!
Another one of the local village schools that no longer provides education for its children, yep, 'School's Out Forever' here!
13th June 2023
13th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2733
photos
63
followers
93
following
748% complete
View this month »
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
white
,
window
,
street
,
old
,
school
,
view
,
landscape
,
furniture
,
brown
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
wood
,
empty
,
drawers
,
walls
,
desks
,
arch
,
inside
,
indoors
,
pov
,
timber
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close