Previous
Next
The Art of Rock by ajisaac
Photo 2739

The Art of Rock

This interesting configuration of rocks/stones lies at the boundary of a large house in the village of Llechyrd, Ceredigion, which I have called 'The Art of Rock'.

I'm not sure if it is some kind of sculpture or boundary marker or both, but it caught my eye!
14th June 2023 14th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise