Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2739
The Art of Rock
This interesting configuration of rocks/stones lies at the boundary of a large house in the village of Llechyrd, Ceredigion, which I have called 'The Art of Rock'.
I'm not sure if it is some kind of sculpture or boundary marker or both, but it caught my eye!
14th June 2023
14th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2753
photos
63
followers
93
following
754% complete
View this month »
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
outside
,
rocks
,
street
,
grass
,
stones
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
art
,
garden
,
wall
,
shape
,
sculpture
,
colour
,
shapes
,
hedge
,
curved
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close