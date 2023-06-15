Previous
Next
Window Woodland View by ajisaac
Photo 2736

Window Woodland View

Had the privelege of getting invited into an old chapel being converted. Here is a view across the valley its situated in towards the woodland surrounding it.

The building roofline belongs to the chapel vestry attached to it.
15th June 2023 15th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise