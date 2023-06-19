Previous
Next
Fireplace by ajisaac
Photo 2739

Fireplace

An old fireplace at an abandoned house in the middle of the Carmarthen countryside....

No forced entry, the house & grounds are lying open to nature's decay...
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise