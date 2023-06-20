Sign up
Photo 2745
Big Red & Shiny
Just got to love this 'vintage' big, red and shiny lorry, a classic, old and well maintained machine.
I am vague about what make, if anyone can identify that would be great!
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2759
photos
62
followers
92
following
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Views 0
0
Album
365
Tags
black
,
red
,
light
,
window
,
vintage
,
writing
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
fun
,
color
,
lights
,
outdoors
,
lamp
,
big
,
shiny
,
metal
,
wheel
,
numbers
,
transport
,
classic
,
colour
,
retro
,
number
,
lamps
,
metallic
,
lorry
