Washed up by ajisaac
Photo 2752

Washed up

Another casualty from last nights stormy weather 'washed up' along the beach at Poppit Sands; jellyfish are often washed up or beached along this beach.

I often think that they look a bit like 'aliens' to me! What do you think?
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
